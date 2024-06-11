Zelenskyy visits Ukrainian military in Germany to learn Patriot air defense system

During a working visit to Germany, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited the military base in the city of Zanitz, where the Ukrainian military is mastering Western air defense systems. UNN reports with reference to the President's statement on Telegram.

Details

Together with German Federal Minister of Defense Boris Pistorius, they visited the 21st Air Defense Missile Group in Zanitz. On its base, Ukrainian defenders are training to work with Patriot air defense systems - Zelensky said.

The Head of State said that he had managed to inspect the Patriot battery that will be transferred to Ukraine and meet with Ukrainian soldiers who are training on it.

Zelensky talked to the defenders and honored them with state awards.

Recall

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that Berlin will supply Ukraine with the third Patriot air defense system, IRIS-T, Cheetahs, missiles and ammunition in the coming weeks and month