Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Zelenskyy visits Ukrainian military in Germany to learn Patriot air defense system

Kyiv  •  UNN

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy visits a German military base where Ukrainian soldiers are training to operate the Patriot air defense system that will be transferred to Ukraine.

During a working visit to Germany, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited the military base in the city of Zanitz, where the Ukrainian military is mastering Western air defense systems. UNN reports with reference to the President's statement on Telegram.

Details

Together with German Federal Minister of Defense Boris Pistorius, they visited the 21st Air Defense Missile Group in Zanitz. On its base, Ukrainian defenders are training to work with Patriot air defense systems

- Zelensky said. 

The Head of State said that he had managed to inspect the Patriot battery that will be transferred to Ukraine and meet with Ukrainian soldiers who are training on it.

Not before the end of June: Media reports when Germany will be able to hand over Patriot to Ukraine

Zelensky talked to the defenders and honored them with state awards. 

Recall

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that Berlin will supply Ukraine with the third Patriot air defense system, IRIS-T, Cheetahs, missiles and ammunition in the coming weeks and month

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarPolitics

