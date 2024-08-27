ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Zelenskyy: There are difficulties in returning Azovites and there are different reasons

Zelenskyy: There are difficulties in returning Azovites and there are different reasons

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22092 views

The President of Ukraine spoke about the difficulties of returning prisoners of war from the Azov Brigade. Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of informing the families of the prisoners about the challenges in the exchange process.

There are various reasons for the difficulty of returning prisoners of war from the Azov Brigade. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during the forum “Ukraine 2024. Independence” forum, an UNN correspondent reports .

It was important for me that the families of our prisoners understood what was happening, because there are difficulties in the return of the Azovs and there are various reasons for this. Probably, it is necessary for the families to know about these challenges and difficulties

- Zelensky said.

Recall

The Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights reported on consultations on the exchange of prisoners of war with Russia with the help of partners. Ukrainian military increases exchange fund during operation in Kursk region.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

WarPolitics

