Zelenskyy: There are difficulties in returning Azovites and there are different reasons

There are various reasons for the difficulty of returning prisoners of war from the Azov Brigade. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during the forum “Ukraine 2024. Independence” forum, an UNN correspondent reports .

It was important for me that the families of our prisoners understood what was happening, because there are difficulties in the return of the Azovs and there are various reasons for this. Probably, it is necessary for the families to know about these challenges and difficulties - Zelensky said.

Recall

The Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights reported on consultations on the exchange of prisoners of war with Russia with the help of partners. Ukrainian military increases exchange fund during operation in Kursk region.