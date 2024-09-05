Zelenskyy submits a motion to the Verkhovna Rada to appoint Sibiga as Ukraine's Foreign Minister

The Verkhovna Rada has submitted a presidential motion to appoint Andriy Sybiga as Ukraine's foreign minister, according to the parliament's website, UNN reports.

Details

The corresponding draft resolution from President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was registered under No. 12019 on September 5.

"In accordance with paragraph 10 of part one of Article 106 and part four of Article 114 of the Constitution of Ukraine, I am submitting a proposal to appoint A. Sibiga as Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine," the President's submission reads.

The President's representative in the Verkhovna Rada, Halyna Mykhailyuk, is authorized to present this motion at the plenary session of the Verkhovna Rada.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs will be headed by Sibiga, the Ministry of Industry and Trade by Smetanin, and Vereshchuk and Kamyshin will go to the OP: what personnel rotations Zelensky and the “servants of the people” agreed on