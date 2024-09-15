Zelenskyy: Russia has begun to withdraw its planes by 500 km, and Ukraine has not yet received permission to strike deep into Russia

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine had waited too long for a decision to authorize strikes deep into Russia, and that is why Russia managed to withdraw its planes 500 km away. Zelensky said this in an interview with Fareed Zakaria on CNN, UNN reports.



Everyone is looking at the decision of the United States. Everyone is waiting for such decisions. After that, they make their own decisions. That's the truth. So we really wanted to use these weapons and just attack military bases with these planes. Not civilian infrastructure, but military bases, - Zelensky said.

He noted that Ukraine wants to be able to attack the bases used to bomb Ukrainian cities.

They used not only missiles, they used airplanes, and the airplanes used 4,000 guided bombs every month, 4,000 bombs in the east of our territory alone, - Zelensky added.

The President added that the occupiers are attacking civilians, schools and energy.

They destroyed our entire energy infrastructure by 80% with these guided bombs. We had meetings with officials and I said that we had waited too long. Now Russia has started to pull back its planes from 100, 150 kilometers, 300 to 500. After that, I will tell you that now we need more permits, - the Head of State added.

Asked by Zakaria whether Ukraine currently has permission for deep strikes against Russia, the president replied: "no".

During this week, the Russians used about 30 missiles of various types, more than 800 guided aerial bombs, and nearly 300 attack drones against Ukraine.