Zelenskyy: Putin is not going to stop, and the uncertainty of partners only adds to the courage of Russia

Zelenskyy: Putin is not going to stop, and the uncertainty of partners only adds to the courage of Russia

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23708 views

Zelenskiy warns that Putin is seeking to fully occupy Ukraine, and that the uncertainty of partner countries emboldens Russia.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin  is not going to stop. He wants to completely occupy Ukraine. And sometimes the uncertainty of partners in the form of assistance to Kyiv only adds courage and strength to the Russian Federation. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a joint press conference with Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda, an UNN correspondent reports .

I think we need to pay attention to the rhetoric of the Russian president. He is not going to stop. He wants to occupy us completely. Sometimes the lack of confidence of partners in the result of financial and military assistance to Ukraine, in a quick reaction, only adds courage and strength to the Russian Federation. Therefore, there is definitely no need to delay this

- Zelensky said.

Zelenskyy is convinced that Putin will not rest until he has destroyed Ukraine.

The Russian president will not rest until he has destroyed Ukraine. After Ukraine, you know very well who the next risks are. Is it pleasant to hear this? Probably not. Because this is a challenge and war is a terrible tragedy and there is nothing positive about war

 ," Zelensky said.

He emphasized that everyone should understand that Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, and Moldova could be next.

And this is a fact. If we don't hold out. We have heard recently that they have started talking about Finland, about the "independence" of Uzbekistan, and so on. He will not finish it until we all finish it together

- Zelensky said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Putin is not interested in peace.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

Politics

Contact us about advertising