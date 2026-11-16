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Zelenskyy posthumously awarded Viacheslav Briukhovetskyi the Order of Liberty

Kyiv • UNN

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Viacheslav Briukhovetskyi posthumously received the Order of Liberty for his contribution to the development of education and science and the revival of the National University of Kyiv-Mohyla Academy. In 2007, he became a Hero of Ukraine.

Zelenskyy posthumously awarded Viacheslav Briukhovetskyi the Order of Liberty
Order of Liberty

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree posthumously awarding the Order of Freedom to Viacheslav Briukhovetskyi, honorary president of the National University of Kyiv-Mohyla Academy. According to the Office of the President, the award recognizes his significant personal contribution to the development of Ukrainian education and science, the revival of the National University of Kyiv-Mohyla Academy, his active and courageous civic engagement, and the upbringing of patriotic youth guided by values, reports UNN.

As noted by the OP, Viacheslav Briukhovetskyi contributed to the restoration of Ukraine’s independence and was one of the initiators of the “People’s Movement of Ukraine.” In 1991, he initiated the revival of the Kyiv-Mohyla Academy. At that time, the buildings of the former academy housed a Higher Naval Political School, and Viacheslav Briukhovetskyi won the first office in a chess game against the school’s head, Rear Admiral Oleksandr Korovin. It was in that office that work on reviving the Kyiv-Mohyla Academy began.

Under Viacheslav Briukhovetskyi’s leadership, the university introduced independent entrance testing, bachelor’s and master’s programs, free choice of courses, and interdisciplinary education. Viacheslav Briukhovetskyi also contributed to the revival of the Ostroh Academy and the establishment of the Mykolaiv branch of NaUKMA, which was later expanded into Petro Mohyla Black Sea National University.

In addition, Viacheslav Briukhovetskyi brought Ukraine’s intellectual heritage back into scholarly circulation. As a member of the “First of December” group, he contributed to affirming the principles of the Ukrainian Charter of a Free Person.

In 2007, he was awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine.

We remind you

Viacheslav Briukhovetskyi — Hero of Ukraine, one of the founders of the “People’s Movement of Ukraine” and the reviver of the Kyiv-Mohyla Academy — has died.

Antonina Tumanova

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Volodymyr Zelenskyy