Zelenskyy invites Angolan President to the Peace Summit in Switzerland

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a phone conversation with Angolan leader João Lorenzo. The parties discussed the Peace Summit in Switzerland and strengthening cooperation between our countries. This was reported by UNN with reference to the President's statement on the Telegram channel.

Details

I invited President Llorença to participate in the inaugural Peace Summit in Switzerland. It is important for us that the voices of Angola and other African countries are heard at the Summit, especially on the topic of global food security - said the President.

The leaders also agreed to continue contacts at various levels to develop relations between our countries. Zelenskyy noted that he had invited President Lawrence to Ukraine.

Recall

According to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Ukraine expects the participants of the Global Peace Summit to draw up an action plan on three points

China has not yet assessed its participation in the Peace Summit, but Ukraine continues to work - Yermak