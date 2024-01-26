Zelenskyy has created the All-Ukrainian Economic Platform "Made in Ukraine": what he will be responsible for

ukenru
5 new TV series in March: from superheroes to mysterious family dramas
Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to
Von der Leyen announces “comprehensive plan” to strengthen EU security - summary of the summit in London
Britain to allocate 1.6 billion pounds to Ukraine for production of missiles for air defense
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

Tusk urges European leaders to strengthen NATO's eastern flank - BBC

Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

5 new TV series in March: from superheroes to mysterious family dramas

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Zelenskyy has created the All-Ukrainian Economic Platform "Made in Ukraine": what he will be responsible for

President of Ukraine Zelenskyy has launched the All-Ukrainian Economic Platform "Made in Ukraine" to establish a dialogue between the government and business, promote Ukrainian goods, and improve the investment climate in the country. The platform also aims to support the return of citizens displaced by armed aggression.

The President of Ukraine signed Decree No. 31/2024 on the All-Ukrainian Economic Platform "Made in Ukraine". The document is published on the website of the Presidential Office, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that the platform was created to ensure effective dialogue and unite the efforts of government and business to overcome the challenges and consequences caused by armed aggression.

In addition, the platform will help stimulate business activity of Ukrainian producers, popularize and promote Ukrainian products, improve the investment climate, and create economic conditions for the recovery, modernization, and growth of Ukraine's economy.

The Made in Ukraine platform will also encourage the return of Ukrainian citizens who were forced to leave their homeland as a result of armed aggression. 

AddendumAddendum

The All-Ukrainian Economic Platform "Made in Ukraine" was launched under the patronage of the President of Ukraine to provide ongoing communication and coordination of interaction between government agencies, representatives of localized enterprises, domestic businesses (large, medium, and small), public associations of entrepreneurs, foreign investors, politicians, scientists, and experts.

The decree instructs the Office of the President of Ukraine, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, regional state administrations, together with public associations of entrepreneurs and experts, to implement the measures:

  • present the concept and structure of the All-Ukrainian Economic Platform "Made in Ukraine" within two weeks;
  • ensure the launch of the All-Ukrainian Economic Platform "Made in Ukraine" within a month.

The Decree shall enter into force on the date of its publication on January 26, 2024

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Economy

