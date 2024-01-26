Zelenskyy has created the All-Ukrainian Economic Platform "Made in Ukraine": what he will be responsible for

The President of Ukraine signed Decree No. 31/2024 on the All-Ukrainian Economic Platform "Made in Ukraine". The document is published on the website of the Presidential Office, UNN reports.

It is noted that the platform was created to ensure effective dialogue and unite the efforts of government and business to overcome the challenges and consequences caused by armed aggression.

In addition, the platform will help stimulate business activity of Ukrainian producers, popularize and promote Ukrainian products, improve the investment climate, and create economic conditions for the recovery, modernization, and growth of Ukraine's economy.

The Made in Ukraine platform will also encourage the return of Ukrainian citizens who were forced to leave their homeland as a result of armed aggression.

The All-Ukrainian Economic Platform "Made in Ukraine" was launched under the patronage of the President of Ukraine to provide ongoing communication and coordination of interaction between government agencies, representatives of localized enterprises, domestic businesses (large, medium, and small), public associations of entrepreneurs, foreign investors, politicians, scientists, and experts.

The decree instructs the Office of the President of Ukraine, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, regional state administrations, together with public associations of entrepreneurs and experts, to implement the measures:

present the concept and structure of the All-Ukrainian Economic Platform "Made in Ukraine" within two weeks;

ensure the launch of the All-Ukrainian Economic Platform "Made in Ukraine" within a month.

The Decree shall enter into force on the date of its publication on January 26, 2024