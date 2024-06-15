Zelenskyy explains when the peace action plan will be communicated to Russian representatives

When the action plan for peace in Ukraine is on the table and agreed by all participants of the Peace Summit, it will be brought to the representatives of Russia. This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during the first plenary session of the Global Peace Summit, UNN reports .

We will work with you to provide a real plan to make every step towards peace work, from nuclear and food security, to the release of prisoners and deportees, to the complete end of the war without the threat of a new beginning - Zelensky said.

He noted that there is no need to reinvent the wheel when the UN Charter already defines the foundations of peace and normal coexistence of peoples.

We just need to get back to them. And for this purpose, we need to decide how states will have to cooperate, who will be the co-leaders in order to consolidate and implement the action plan - Zelensky said.

He explained why Russia was not at the Summit.

Now there is no Russia here. Why? Because if Russia was interested in peace, there would be no war. We have to decide together what a just peace means for the world and how it can be achieved in a truly lasting way. The UN Charter is the basis for us, and then, when the action plan is on the table, agreed by all, transparent to the peoples, then it will be brought to the representatives of Russia. And so that at the Second Peace Summit we can record the real end of the war. Now we are starting this way - Zelensky said.

AddendumAddendum

Earlier, Viola Amherd, President of the Swiss Confederation, said that in order to move the process toward peace, Russia will have to be involved at some point.

Amherd also stated that during the Peace Summit, the participants want to discuss, among other things, how and under what conditions Russia could be involved in the process of future peace.

The deputy head of the Presidential Administration, Ihor Zhovkva, said today, June 15, that there will be no direct talks with Russia . This is not the format that will even be discussed at the Peace Summit, which started today.