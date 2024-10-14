Zelenskyy discusses Ukraine's path to NATO, defense assistance and sanctions pressure on Russia with Canadian delegation
Kyiv • UNN
The President of Ukraine met with a delegation of the Canadian Parliament. They discussed NATO membership, support for the energy system, defense assistance and sanctions against Russia. Zelenskyy thanked Canada for its support.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with a multi-party delegation of the Canadian Parliament led by Speaker Greg Ferguson, UNN reports.
The main focus was on Ukraine's path to NATO and the invitation to join the Alliance. We discussed support for our energy system before the winter, defense assistance, continued sanctions pressure on Russia, and Canada's leadership in the release of Ukrainians
In addition, the Head of State thanked Canada for all the support for Ukraine from the very beginning of this war.
