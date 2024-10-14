Shmyhal met with a delegation from the Canadian Parliament to discuss reforms and the situation in the financial sector
The Prime Minister of Ukraine met with a delegation of the House of Commons of Canada led by the Speaker. They discussed the situation in Ukraine, support for the country and the progress of reforms.
On Monday, October 14, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal met with a delegation from the House of Commons of the Parliament of Canada led by Speaker Greg Fergus. The officials discussed the situation in Ukraine and support for the country. This was reported by UNN with reference to the statement of the head of the Ukrainian government in Telegram.
Details
An important meeting with a delegation from the House of Commons of the Parliament of Canada, led by Speaker Greg Fergus. Representatives of all parties in the Parliament came to Ukraine to assure their support. Briefed partners on the situation at the frontline, in the energy system and in the financial sector. Canadian MPs praise Ukraine's reform progress
The Prime Minister also emphasized that Ukraine's macro-financial and macroeconomic stability is one of the elements of deterring the enemy and ensuring future victory
Recall
Minister of Finance of Ukraine Sergii Marchenko and Minister of International Development of Canada Ahmed Hussen discussed cooperation between the two countries in implementing initiatives to support financial stability and in the process of implementing reforms.