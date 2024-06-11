Zelenskyy discusses supply of additional Patriot systems with Dutch Prime Minister

On the sidelines of the Ukraine Recovery Conference 2024 in Berlin, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte. This was reported by UNN with reference to the OP.

Zelenskyy noted the leadership of the Netherlands in the initiative to supply our country with Patriot systems as soon as possible. The President also thanked for the comprehensive, primarily military, assistance.

I am grateful for the allocation of 128 million euros of additional financial support to Ukraine by the Netherlands. It will strengthen our reconstruction capacities and our energy sector, which has been severely damaged by Russia's missile terror - Zelensky said.

During the meeting, the leaders discussed the Global Peace Summit and joint steps to ensure that it brings real results to Ukraine. They also exchanged views on Kyiv's progress on the path to the EU.

"Ukraine has successfully implemented all the recommendations of the European Commission necessary to start negotiations on our country's accession to the EU. We count on the support of the Netherlands in the approval of the negotiation framework for Ukraine at the European Council and holding the first intergovernmental conference in June. This will be the actual start of the negotiation process," the President noted.

