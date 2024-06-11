Zelenskyy discusses supply of additional Patriot systems with Dutch Prime Minister

ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Kyiv

President Zelenskyy discussed with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte the delivery of additional Patriot systems and Ukraine's progress toward EU membership.

On the sidelines of the Ukraine Recovery Conference 2024 in Berlin, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte. This was reported by UNN with reference to the OP. 

Zelenskyy  noted the leadership of the Netherlands in the initiative to supply our country with Patriot systems as soon as possible. The President also thanked for the comprehensive, primarily military, assistance. 

I am grateful for the allocation of 128 million euros of additional financial support to Ukraine by the Netherlands. It will strengthen our reconstruction capacities and our energy sector, which has been severely damaged by Russia's missile terror

- Zelensky said.

During the meeting, the leaders discussed the Global Peace Summit and joint steps to ensure that it brings real results to Ukraine.  They also exchanged views on Kyiv's progress on the path to the EU.

"Ukraine has successfully implemented all the recommendations of the European Commission necessary to start negotiations on our country's accession to the EU. We count on the support of the Netherlands in the approval of the negotiation framework for Ukraine at the European Council and holding the first intergovernmental conference in June. This will be the actual start of the negotiation process," the President noted.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

