Zelenskyy discusses strengthening military-technical cooperation with Latvian Prime Minister

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed with Latvian Prime Minister Ewika Silina the strengthening of military-technical cooperation and the implementation of a bilateral security agreement, UNN reports.

Latvia's support for Ukraine remains unchanged. Thank you for all the help since the beginning of the full-scale invasion. During the meeting with the Prime Minister of Latvia, Evika Silina, the parties focused on strengthening military-technical cooperation, implementing the bilateral security agreement, and preparing for the second Peace Summit - Zelensky wrote.

The President said that Ukraine appreciates having such good friends as Latvia, not only in the military sphere.

Error 42: something went wron

The Prime Minister of Latvia noted that they are trying to support the Ukrainian energy sector.

"We have brought solar panels and they will be here soon," she said.

Error 42: something went wrong

Silina reported that Latvia will continue to provide military support to Ukraine, allocating 0.25% of its GDP for defense aid. The country is also preparing a new aid package for 2025, which will include cars, drones, and other military equipment.