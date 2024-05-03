Zelenskyy discusses air defense and safety of local nuclear power plant in Khmelnytskyi

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 105205 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 114094 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 156690 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 159988 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 257589 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 175477 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166408 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148469 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 230100 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113118 views

Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM • 48520 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 55070 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 53230 views
Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

March 1, 10:11 PM • 30156 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

12:27 AM • 42661 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 257589 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 230100 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 215810 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 241383 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 227893 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 105205 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 78598 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 84303 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 114448 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 115285 views
Zelenskyy discusses air defense and safety of local nuclear power plant in Khmelnytskyi

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21866 views

President Zelenskyy visited Khmelnytskyy region to discuss security, air defense, safety of the Khmelnytskyy nuclear power plant, and energy potential in the region.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he visited Khmelnytskyi to discuss security, air defense, safety of the Khmelnytskyi nuclear power plant, and energy potential in the region, UNN reports.

Today we are in Khmelnytsky. The day is devoted to the situation in the region: security issues, defense of the region, everything related to the contribution of Khmelnytsky region to the defense of our entire country. There were detailed reports on air defense and electronic warfare in the region at key facilities. We discussed the safety of the Khmelnytsky Nuclear Power Plant, the overall energy potential in the region, and the restoration of those facilities that were damaged by Russian strikes

- Zelensky wrote on social media.

The President emphasized: "The most important thing is to do everything at your level so that our whole Ukraine can achieve the desired results." "Everyone who is fighting for our country, everyone who is working to keep us alive, everyone who is helping, I thank you and I am proud of you. I am proud of Ukraine! [Thank you, Khmelnytskyi, for this day!" - the Head of State said.

Zelenskyy visits Khmelnytsky region: visits hospital where soldiers are being treated03.05.24, 13:37 • 21839 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPolitics
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine
khmelnytskyi-ukrainaKhmelnytsky

