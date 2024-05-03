Zelenskyy discusses air defense and safety of local nuclear power plant in Khmelnytskyi

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he visited Khmelnytskyi to discuss security, air defense, safety of the Khmelnytskyi nuclear power plant, and energy potential in the region, UNN reports.

Today we are in Khmelnytsky. The day is devoted to the situation in the region: security issues, defense of the region, everything related to the contribution of Khmelnytsky region to the defense of our entire country. There were detailed reports on air defense and electronic warfare in the region at key facilities. We discussed the safety of the Khmelnytsky Nuclear Power Plant, the overall energy potential in the region, and the restoration of those facilities that were damaged by Russian strikes - Zelensky wrote on social media.

The President emphasized: "The most important thing is to do everything at your level so that our whole Ukraine can achieve the desired results." "Everyone who is fighting for our country, everyone who is working to keep us alive, everyone who is helping, I thank you and I am proud of you. I am proud of Ukraine! [Thank you, Khmelnytskyi, for this day!" - the Head of State said.

Zelenskyy visits Khmelnytsky region: visits hospital where soldiers are being treated