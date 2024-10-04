Zelenskyy begins trip to Sumy region: meets with military, hears report from commander
Kyiv • UNN
The President of Ukraine met with the soldiers of the 82nd Brigade in Sumy region, listened to the commander's report and honored the military. Zelensky thanked for the Kursk operation, which helped motivate partners to provide weapons.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy began his trip to Sumy region with a meeting with soldiers, listened to the commander's report, and honored the soldiers, UNN reports.
"Today I started my trip to Sumy region with a meeting with our soldiers - the guys who are fighting in Kursk region, defending our border regions and the whole country. The 82nd Brigade. I listened to the report of the commander and honored our soldiers," Zelensky said.
He thanked me for my service, for protecting the state.
"I thank all the commanders, sergeants, and all the soldiers for the Kursk operation, which greatly helped motivate those who give us support packages with weapons," Zelenskyy summarized.