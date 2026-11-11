Zelenskyy arrives in Ireland — what is on the agenda

$45.500.0951.080.26
ukenru
06:51 PM • 1128 views
Who to call when the power goes out — energy officials have provided step-by-step instructionsVideo
06:07 PM • 5988 views
Ukraine's women's youth football team won “gold” at the Youth OlympicsPhotoVideo
05:19 PM • 10762 views
On November 12, schedules will be in effect around the clock in Ukraine — how long people will have to sit without electricity
04:47 PM • 13793 views
How to be visible on dark streets — police offer advice to pedestrians and drivers
04:05 PM • 17823 views
The Rada backed sweeping changes to the prosecution service: who will be vetted, how leaders will be appointed, and what will be punished
02:43 PM • 22191 views
From triumph to life under fire: what Kherson has experienced in the four years since its liberationPhoto
Exclusive
02:30 PM • 15238 views
Case of medical negligence by Odrex doctors: Judge Chaplytskyi to again appeal to the Qualification and Disciplinary Commission of the Bar over lawyers’ conduct
02:06 PM • 13117 views
Moscow stated that it could conclude non-aggression pacts with NATO member states
01:57 PM • 13790 views
Yermak was allowed to travel throughout Ukraine during the investigation
01:48 PM • 12770 views
Zelenskyy said that tomorrow he will meet with Witkoff and Kushner in Dublin
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Popular news
In the Kharkiv region, an agent of the Russian Federation who was directing strikes at the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was detainedNovember 11, 09:17 AM • 6310 views
Ukraine rejected a new U.S. proposal regarding the borders - TelegraphNovember 11, 09:41 AM • 8902 views
Russia claims trilateral talks in Abu Dhabi have concludedNovember 11, 10:26 AM • 15402 views
Kushner announced "significant progress" in the Ukraine–US–Russian Federation talks — they discussed security and territoriesNovember 11, 12:30 PM • 4202 views
Germany is restoring the "Eagle's Nest" — Hitler's former residence destroyed by fireNovember 11, 01:01 PM • 17570 views
Publications
How to be visible on dark streets — police offer advice to pedestrians and drivers04:47 PM • 13800 views
The Rada backed sweeping changes to the prosecution service: who will be vetted, how leaders will be appointed, and what will be punished04:05 PM • 17830 views
From triumph to life under fire: what Kherson has experienced in the four years since its liberationPhoto02:43 PM • 22198 views
"A pregnant woman should not have to prove that she feels unwell": obstetrician-gynecologist Dmytro Hovsyeiev on symptoms that must not be ignored during pregnancy
Exclusive
November 11, 06:41 AM • 53227 views
Plasterers have overtaken IT specialists: which professionals can earn over 60,000 hryvnias in UkrainePhotoNovember 10, 07:15 PM • 59458 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rustem Umerov
Friedrich Merz
Steve Witkoff
Donald Trump
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Abu Dhabi
Germany
France
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Germany is restoring the "Eagle's Nest" — Hitler's former residence destroyed by fireNovember 11, 01:01 PM • 17689 views
Meghan Markle’s father returned to house arrest after removing his ankle monitorNovember 11, 06:59 AM • 34332 views
Meghan Markle’s father cut off his electronic monitoring bracelet and risks being detainedNovember 10, 09:01 PM • 31105 views
“Just two YouTubers relaxing” — Haaland taught MrBeast meditationPhotoVideoNovember 10, 07:56 PM • 27885 views
Patron the dog has become a father and showed the first photos of the puppiesVideoNovember 10, 06:22 PM • 28466 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
TikTok
The Guardian

Zelenskyy arrives in Ireland — what is on the agenda

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1284 views

The President arrived in Dublin to participate in the 9th European Political Community Summit and hold meetings with around 20 leaders. Talks with the U.S. team are also scheduled.

Zelenskyy arrives in Ireland — what is on the agenda

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, together with his team, arrived in Ireland, where bilateral and multilateral meetings with partners are scheduled, UNN reports.

Together with the team, we are beginning our visit to Ireland. We have already arrived in Dublin to participate in the 9th summit of the European Political Community 

- Zelenskyy reported.

According to the President, bilateral and multilateral meetings with partners are scheduled for today and tomorrow.

Around 20 leaders in total. I will take part in the inaugural plenary session of the EPC summit. A meeting on diplomacy with the American negotiating team — Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner — is also scheduled. We are working to bring peace closer. Thank you to everyone who helps and supports Ukraine 

- Zelenskyy summarized.

Zelenskyy said that tomorrow he will meet with Witkoff and Kushner in Dublin11.11.26, 15:48 • 12770 views

Antonina Tumanova

PoliticsNews of the World
Republic of Ireland
Volodymyr Zelenskyy