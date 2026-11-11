Zelenskyy arrives in Ireland — what is on the agenda

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, together with his team, arrived in Ireland, where bilateral and multilateral meetings with partners are scheduled, UNN reports.

Together with the team, we are beginning our visit to Ireland. We have already arrived in Dublin to participate in the 9th summit of the European Political Community - Zelenskyy reported.

According to the President, bilateral and multilateral meetings with partners are scheduled for today and tomorrow.

Around 20 leaders in total. I will take part in the inaugural plenary session of the EPC summit. A meeting on diplomacy with the American negotiating team — Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner — is also scheduled. We are working to bring peace closer. Thank you to everyone who helps and supports Ukraine - Zelenskyy summarized.

Zelenskyy said that tomorrow he will meet with Witkoff and Kushner in Dublin