Zelenskyy and Šimonite discuss defense cooperation

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrid Šimonite in Vilnius. The press service of the Ukrainian head of state told about the meeting, UNN reports.

We discussed defense cooperation between our countries, joint projects in the energy sector, and joint infrastructure projects. Thank you for the assistance to Ukraine from the Lithuanian government! It is very important for us. - Zelensky said in his telegram.

Details

The meeting with the Prime Minister of Lithuania Ingrid Šimonite took place in the framework of the official visit of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy to the Republic of Lithuania.

It is noted that Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Ingrida Šimonite discussed defense cooperation between the states, as well as joint projects in the energy and infrastructure sectors.

The parties emphasized the importance of unblocking the EU's budget support for Ukraine in the amount of EUR 50 billion for four years under the Ukraine Facility program.