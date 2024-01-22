Zelenskyy and Polish Prime Minister discuss cooperation in the energy sector

ukenru
5 new TV series in March: from superheroes to mysterious family dramas
06:35 PM • 30857 views

Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to
06:15 PM • 54245 views

Von der Leyen announces “comprehensive plan” to strengthen EU security - summary of the summit in London
05:53 PM • 39713 views

Britain to allocate 1.6 billion pounds to Ukraine for production of missiles for air defense
05:42 PM • 43469 views

Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
March 2, 11:46 AM • 113517 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 117293 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 149798 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 142758 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 179180 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 172806 views

Popular news
What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

March 2, 08:53 AM • 73265 views
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM • 84195 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 103558 views
Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

March 2, 11:50 AM • 74811 views
Tusk urges European leaders to strengthen NATO's eastern flank - BBC

March 2, 12:11 PM • 51220 views
Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to

06:15 PM • 54332 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Exclusive

March 2, 11:46 AM • 113525 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 290358 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 257173 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 242164 views
Actual people
Actual places
UNN Lite
5 new TV series in March: from superheroes to mysterious family dramas

06:35 PM • 31047 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 103574 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 149809 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 110219 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 110014 views
Zelenskyy and Polish Prime Minister discuss cooperation in the energy sector

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28984 views

The interlocutors paid attention to the issue of cooperation in the energy sector, the possibility of increasing and strengthening the energy potential.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Prime Minister Donald Tusk discussed cooperation in the energy sector, opportunities to increase and strengthen energy potential. UNN reports this with reference to the OP.

The interlocutors paid attention to the issue of cooperation in the energy sector, the possibility of increasing and strengthening the energy potential.

"This applies, in particular, to the expansion of the relevant infrastructure of energy ties between Ukraine and Poland, our government officials will work on all this," Zelenskyy said.

The Head of State and the Polish Prime Minister discussed Ukraine's movement towards the European Union, particularly the exchange of experience of interaction with European institutions.

"I am grateful for the readiness of Mr. Prime Minister to support Ukraine with his experience, and it would probably be worth forming a special advisory group between our states, between our governments, to support Ukraine on its way to the European Union. I am sure we will be together in the European Union. We will be together in NATO," Zelenskyy said.

In addition, Zelenskyy invited Polish business to take part in the country's recovery from the fighting.

"We have full understanding with Mr. Prime Minister on such cooperation and support for Ukrainian and Polish businesses. We will be free together - Ukraine and Poland," the Head of State summarized.

Tusk, for his part, noted that all political forces in Poland share the belief that Ukraine needs to be supported by all available means in the fight against Russian aggression.

The Prime Minister emphasized the importance of Ukrainian-Polish business projects, as well as joint investments in the production of weapons and ammunition.

He also said that Poland plans to take part in the reconstruction of Ukraine and the Polish government will appoint a commissioner to be responsible for this issue.

Addendum

Poland joined the G7 declaration on security guarantees for Ukraine.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

Politics

