Zelenskyy and Polish Prime Minister discuss cooperation in the energy sector

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Prime Minister Donald Tusk discussed cooperation in the energy sector, opportunities to increase and strengthen energy potential. UNN reports this with reference to the OP.

The interlocutors paid attention to the issue of cooperation in the energy sector, the possibility of increasing and strengthening the energy potential.

"This applies, in particular, to the expansion of the relevant infrastructure of energy ties between Ukraine and Poland, our government officials will work on all this," Zelenskyy said.

The Head of State and the Polish Prime Minister discussed Ukraine's movement towards the European Union, particularly the exchange of experience of interaction with European institutions.

"I am grateful for the readiness of Mr. Prime Minister to support Ukraine with his experience, and it would probably be worth forming a special advisory group between our states, between our governments, to support Ukraine on its way to the European Union. I am sure we will be together in the European Union. We will be together in NATO," Zelenskyy said.

In addition, Zelenskyy invited Polish business to take part in the country's recovery from the fighting.

"We have full understanding with Mr. Prime Minister on such cooperation and support for Ukrainian and Polish businesses. We will be free together - Ukraine and Poland," the Head of State summarized.

Tusk, for his part, noted that all political forces in Poland share the belief that Ukraine needs to be supported by all available means in the fight against Russian aggression.

The Prime Minister emphasized the importance of Ukrainian-Polish business projects, as well as joint investments in the production of weapons and ammunition.

He also said that Poland plans to take part in the reconstruction of Ukraine and the Polish government will appoint a commissioner to be responsible for this issue.

Addendum

Poland joined the G7 declaration on security guarantees for Ukraine.