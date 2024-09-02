Zelenskyy: All working schools and universities today are proof of the resilience of the Ukrainian people

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked everyone who made the new school year possible for Ukraine, emphasizing that working schools and universities are proof of the resilience of the Ukrainian people, UNN reports.

Today Ukraine starts a new school year. Despite the war, despite all the challenges. Today is one of the most important days of the year for millions of our Ukrainian children, families, and teachers. I am grateful to everyone who has made this school year possible for Ukraine: all the teachers who work in our country and everyone who defends our cities and villages. Ukraine is doing everything to give children as many opportunities as possible. And all our schools and higher education institutions that are operating today are proof of the resilience of our people and the strength of Ukraine