Zelenskyy: All possible Russian assets should be used to rebuild Ukraine

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyi, said that Russia must take full and fundamental responsibility for the war that broke out, as well as clean up the ruins and pay for all the damage caused by this aggression.Every Russian asset that can be used for this should be used.Zelenskyy said this during a speech at a special plenary session of the German Bundestag, UNN reports.

Details

Russia must take full and fundamental responsibility for the war it has unleashed. Russia must also clean up the ruins behind it, must pay for all the damage that this aggression has caused to our country and our people. And if there are ruins somewhere, it means that the war will return to them someday. This must never happen again. We must rebuild normal life, rebuild it all together. Every Russian asset that can be used for this must be used. No compromises, no compromises with the aggressor. The time for compromise is over, it was over when Putin started burning our cities and rewarding his murderers Zelensky said.

He noted that the Russian army leaves behind dozens of new cemeteries.

Reminder

At a joint conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the full range of weapons from international partners is needed to effectively counter Russian aggression. He is convinced that if we want to preserve our state, we must defend it.