Zelensky: “With the kursk operation, we showed that putin does not have enough strength to deter”
Kyiv • UNN
During a meeting of the European Council, President Zelenskyy said that the kursk operation revealed russia's weakness. He emphasized the need to continue pressure on the battlefield and provide Ukraine with the necessary weapons.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the kursk operation demonstrated the insufficiency of russia's forces to deter, and stressed the need to continue pressure on the battlefield. He said this at a meeting of the European Council, UNN reports.
We must continue to put pressure on russia on the battlefield. It is quite realistic to hold positions on the frontline on Ukrainian territory and at the same time bring the war back to russia, so that russians feel what war is and begin to hate putin for it. This is also pressure
According to him, Ukraine has a clear list of weapons that allow it to do so.
With the Kursk operation, we showed that putin does not have the strength to deter us when we push really hard
Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of equipping the brigades, lifting all restrictions, investing in the Ukrainian defense industry, establishing joint production, and accelerating the provision of air defense equipment to Ukraine.
Recall
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin plans to reach the level of EU munitions production by 2025 to continue the war.
Zelenskyy: Fierce fighting continues at Pokrovske and Kurakhove directions, Russians are trying to break through defense in Kursk region10/14/24, 5:22 PM • 14753 views