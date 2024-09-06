Zelensky: “We need a much stronger F-16 fleet”

Ukraine needs more weapons to drive Russian troops off our land, especially in the Donetsk region. It is important that every aid package that is announced gets to the battlefield promptly - without any delays. The course of the fighting in Donetsk region depends on it. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy at a meeting of the Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine in the Ramstein format, UNN reports.

Details

You all know that we operate with minimal weapons. Yes, we are grateful for every package of support that you, your countries, provide to Ukraine. But we need more weapons to drive Russian troops off our land, especially in the Donetsk region. There are many people here in Ramstein who are real warriors. And each of you understands how important it is for a soldier to know that the frontline is not only based on a soldier's loyalty to his country and oath, but also on a sufficient supply of weapons. That is why it is important that every package of aid that is announced gets to the battlefield promptly - without any delays. The course of the fighting in the Donetsk region depends on it. If Putin does not succeed there, he will not succeed anywhere and in anything - Zelensky said.

He noted that the NATO summit in Washington was marked by decisions on air defense systems for Ukraine.

“I will not speak openly now about the number of systems we have received, thank you very much, but the number of air defense systems that have not yet been delivered is significant. This is something that was agreed upon, and this is something that has not been fully implemented. There are enough air defense systems in the world to ensure that Russian terror does not have results. I urge you to be more active in this work with us on air defense. And we have already started operating the F-16. Thank you for this support. They shoot down missiles and drones, they are very effective, but there are not enough of them. You know that. We need a much stronger fleet of F-16s, and I have proposals that I will announce when the press leaves,” Zelensky added.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy saidthat Russian dictator Vladimir Putin does not want peace and is “obsessed” with territorial gains, as he wants to seize Ukrainian cities, or what is left of them.