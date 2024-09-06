Zelensky: “We need a much stronger F-16 fleet”

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 120367 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 123340 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 201364 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 155162 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 153679 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 143289 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 199823 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112460 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 188389 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105113 views

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 79024 views
“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

March 1, 01:45 AM • 50808 views
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 60978 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 90159 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 68612 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 201364 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 199823 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 188389 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 215095 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 203119 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 21521 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 150605 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 149816 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 153853 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 144759 views
Zelensky: “We need a much stronger F-16 fleet”

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25479 views

President Zelenskyy called for the rapid delivery of weapons to Ukraine, especially for the Donetsk region. He emphasized the importance of air defense systems and increasing the number of F-16s to counter Russian aggression.

Ukraine needs more weapons to drive Russian troops off our land, especially in the Donetsk region. It is important that every aid package that is announced gets to the battlefield promptly - without any delays. The course of the fighting in Donetsk region depends on it. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy at a meeting of the Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine in the Ramstein format, UNN reports.

Details

You all know that we operate with minimal weapons. Yes, we are grateful for every package of support that you, your countries, provide to Ukraine. But we need more weapons to drive Russian troops off our land, especially in the Donetsk region. There are many people here in Ramstein who are real warriors. And each of you understands how important it is for a soldier to know that the frontline is not only based on a soldier's loyalty to his country and oath, but also on a sufficient supply of weapons. That is why it is important that every package of aid that is announced gets to the battlefield promptly - without any delays. The course of the fighting in the Donetsk region depends on it. If Putin does not succeed there, he will not succeed anywhere and in anything

- Zelensky said.

He noted that the NATO summit in Washington was marked by decisions on air defense systems for Ukraine.

“I will not speak openly now about the number of systems we have received, thank you very much, but the number of air defense systems that have not yet been delivered is significant. This is something that was agreed upon, and this is something that has not been fully implemented. There are enough air defense systems in the world to ensure that Russian terror does not have results. I urge you to be more active in this work with us on air defense. And we have already started operating the F-16. Thank you for this support. They shoot down missiles and drones, they are very effective, but there are not enough of them. You know that. We need a much stronger fleet of F-16s, and I have proposals that I will announce when the press leaves,” Zelensky added.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy saidthat Russian dictator Vladimir Putin does not want peace and is “obsessed” with territorial gains, as he wants to seize Ukrainian cities, or what is left of them.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics

