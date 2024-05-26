Zelensky: We expect our partners to be decisive for preventive defense against Russian attacks

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 58267 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 102950 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 146073 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 150477 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 246685 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173315 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164718 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148223 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 223812 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113024 views

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 61046 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 100167 views
The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

March 1, 01:18 PM • 30606 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 41178 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 34149 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 246685 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 223812 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 210123 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 235983 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 222908 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 58267 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 34149 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 41178 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112159 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113107 views
Zelensky: We expect our partners to be decisive for preventive defense against Russian attacks

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 63960 views

Ukraine expects its partners to take decisive action to provide a sufficient number of air defense systems, preventive defense against Russian attacks and accelerate the delivery of F-16 fighter jets to protect against Russian terrorist attacks and prevent the escalation of the war.

Ukraine expects its partners to be resolute in  preventive defense against Russian terrorists and to provide a sufficient number of air defense systems. Kyiv will also work with partners to accelerate and increase the supply of F-16s to Ukraine. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during his address, UNN reports

 Many leaders, representatives of states and international organizations, and public figures have expressed their condolences to Ukraine and Kharkiv and condemned Russian terror. And it is important that this condemnation leads to fair consequences. So that we finally have enough air defense systems to protect Ukraine and our cities

- Zelensky said.

He emphasized that the partners must have “sufficient determination to defend against Russian terrorists in a preventive manner, as they would any other terrorists.” 

“We can see every point of concentration of Russian troops. We know all the areas where Russian missiles and combat aircraft are launched. Destroying this terrorist force, and thus saving thousands of lives and guaranteeing to stop the expansion of the war is a purely political decision,” the President said. 

According to him, Ukraine will also work with partners to accelerate and increase the supply of F-16s to Ukraine. “This will also add to our defense against terrorist attacks on our cities and against the pressure of the Russian army at the front,” the Head of State added.

Sweden allows Ukraine to use its weapons against targets in Russia26.05.24, 19:41 • 59304 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarPolitics

