Zelensky: We expect our partners to be decisive for preventive defense against Russian attacks

Ukraine expects its partners to be resolute in preventive defense against Russian terrorists and to provide a sufficient number of air defense systems. Kyiv will also work with partners to accelerate and increase the supply of F-16s to Ukraine. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during his address, UNN reports .

Many leaders, representatives of states and international organizations, and public figures have expressed their condolences to Ukraine and Kharkiv and condemned Russian terror. And it is important that this condemnation leads to fair consequences. So that we finally have enough air defense systems to protect Ukraine and our cities - Zelensky said.

He emphasized that the partners must have “sufficient determination to defend against Russian terrorists in a preventive manner, as they would any other terrorists.”

“We can see every point of concentration of Russian troops. We know all the areas where Russian missiles and combat aircraft are launched. Destroying this terrorist force, and thus saving thousands of lives and guaranteeing to stop the expansion of the war is a purely political decision,” the President said.

According to him, Ukraine will also work with partners to accelerate and increase the supply of F-16s to Ukraine. “This will also add to our defense against terrorist attacks on our cities and against the pressure of the Russian army at the front,” the Head of State added.

