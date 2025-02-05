Zelensky: Ukraine has significantly intensified contacts with the US administration

Ukraine has significantly intensified its contacts with the US administration, and is also engaged in substantive contacts with other partners. Ukraine needs a real, lasting and guaranteed peace. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his evening address, UNN reports.

We have significantly intensified our contacts with the US administration. We also have quite substantive contacts with our other partners. Ukraine needs a real, lasting and guaranteed peace and the means to ensure that Russia always knows what awaits those who wish to harm Ukraine. We are open to strong diplomacy, and we are preparing exactly that kind of diplomacy. And this requires the resilience of our soldiers, the effectiveness of our army, and the modernization of our army, - Zelensky said.

Recall

Donald Trump's administration is preparing to present a plan to end Russia's war against Ukraine to its allies, which would freeze the conflict. The document allegedly proposes to leave the occupied territories in an indefinite status, while providing Ukraine with security guarantees to prevent a new attack by Moscow.