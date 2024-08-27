Zelensky told about changes in the coordination of prisoner exchange lists

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he had approved the format of work with the families of prisoners of war and the issue of harmonizing the lists at the meeting. He said this during the forum "Ukraine 2024. Independence" forum, an UNN correspondent reports.

Zelensky says that he approved the appropriate format for working with the families of prisoners of war.

This is work with families and the issue of coordinating the lists. Now not only the GUR, but also the SBU, together with Lubinets (Ukrainian Parliamentary Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets - ed.) and foreign intelligence, must coordinate these lists - the President said.

He emphasized that the return of Ukrainian soldiers from captivity on August 24 was a coincidence.

On August 24, the 55th exchange of prisoners of war between Russia and Ukraine took place, which resulted in the return of 3,520 Ukrainians from Russian captivity.