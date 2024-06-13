Zelensky thanked for "the strongest agreement between Ukraine and the United States since independence"

President Zelensky said that June 13 was a historic day, as Ukraine signed the strongest agreement with the United States since its independence. The head of state wrote about this in his telegram channel, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that the agreement contains a very detailed legally binding part, and this is the reliability of America's support for Ukraine's independence.

In addition, security guarantees from the United States are based, in particular, on the sustainability of the level of security and defense support. And not only for the time of war, but also for the time of peace after the war.

It also clearly states that America supports Ukraine's efforts to win this war.

It is emphasized that the agreement has good positions on weapons for Ukrainian defense. It is very specific about the Petriot system, very specific about the supply of fighter squadrons to Ukraine.

It is very important that the agreement also addresses the issue of Russia's just responsibility for this war and for its attempts to destroy Ukrainians. America supports both fair compensation for the damage caused by Russian strikes and exploring ways to ensure that frozen Russian assets are used to protect and rebuild Ukraine. Zelensky wrote

Zelenskiy thanked President Biden and the team, the United States Congress for their support, and "every American heart that does not betray freedom and supports us.

Patriot systems and fighter squadrons: Zelensky tells what the security agreement with the US provides for