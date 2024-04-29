Zelensky tells how to disrupt Russia's offensive plans

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russian offensive plans can be disrupted if we rely on the support of partners, or rather on "petriots" and long-range weapons, UNN reports.

The daily Russian missile attacks, the daily attempts of the occupier to destroy more of our positions - all this can be stopped, the Russian offensive plans can be disrupted. But to do this, the Ukrainian army must rely on sufficient support from its partners - on the Petriots that are needed here, on the 155 caliber, which should sound as confident as possible at the front, on sufficiently long-range weapons that can and should destroy Russian logistics - Zelensky said during his evening address.

According to the President, all partner intelligence agencies are aware of the threats and prospects that exist now.

"We have to do everything to achieve our goals - the common goals of everyone in the world who despises terrorists," Zelensky summarized.

