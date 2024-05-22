Zelensky signed a law on legalizing domestic workers

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky signed Bill No. 5695, which should regulate the work of domestic workers, according to the parliament's website, UNN writes.

Details

"22.05.2024 - returned with a signature from the president of Ukraine," the message on the status of passing the document says.

In particular, it provides for the possibility of fixing in the employment contract the provision of Housing to such an employee, and also introduces a ban on deducting payment for such housing from the employer.

Working hours and rest periods of domestic workers have also been regulated: guarantees have been introduced regarding the work of domestic workers during overtime work, when they are on duty or when accompanying household members on their vacation.

Law proposes to define that:

Domestic worker – an individual who is engaged in domestic work within the framework of an employment relationship with an employer.

Domestic work is work that is performed under the terms of an employment contract (contract) for the purpose of servicing a household.

Household work that is performed by a person on an irregular basis and no more than 40 hours per month is not considered domestic work.

An employment contract is concluded with domestic workers, which is the main document certifying the emergence, change and termination of employment relations and defines the rights and obligations of the parties, as well as the basis for admission of a domestic worker to work after the employer notifies the Central Executive Authority implementing the state policy on the administration of a single contribution to mandatory state social insurance, about the employment of a domestic worker in accordance with the procedure established by the government.

The employment contract is concluded in writing in two copies that have the same legal force and are kept by each of the parties.

It is not allowed to hire persons under the age of 16 as domestic workers.

