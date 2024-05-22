Zelensky signed a law on legalizing domestic workers

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 86796 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 108440 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 151235 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 155187 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 251373 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174411 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165637 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148360 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226462 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113073 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

"This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach." Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

March 1, 04:25 PM • 37417 views

March 1, 04:25 PM • 37417 views
NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must "find a way" to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 35227 views

March 1, 04:42 PM • 35227 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 69399 views

March 1, 04:47 PM • 69399 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 37390 views

March 1, 05:07 PM • 37390 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 63444 views

March 1, 05:32 PM • 63444 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 251373 views

February 28, 02:39 PM • 251373 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226462 views

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226462 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212423 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238147 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224902 views

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224902 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 86796 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 63444 views

March 1, 05:32 PM • 63444 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 69399 views

March 1, 04:47 PM • 69399 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113126 views

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113126 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114006 views

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114006 views
Zelensky signed a law on legalizing domestic workers

Zelensky signed a law on legalizing domestic workers

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 15616 views

President Zelensky has signed a law regulating the work of domestic workers in Ukraine, including employment contracts, working hours and prohibiting deductions for housing payments from their wages.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky signed Bill No. 5695, which should regulate the work of domestic workers, according to the parliament's website, UNN writes.

Details

"22.05.2024 - returned with a signature from the president of Ukraine," the message on the status of passing the document says.

In particular, it provides for the possibility of fixing in the employment contract the provision of Housing to such an employee, and also introduces a ban on deducting payment for such housing from the employer.

Working hours and rest periods of domestic workers have also been regulated: guarantees have been introduced regarding the work of domestic workers during overtime work, when they are on duty or when accompanying household members on their vacation.

Law proposes to define that:

  • Domestic worker – an individual who is engaged in domestic work within the framework of an employment relationship with an employer.
  • Domestic work is work that is performed under the terms of an employment contract (contract) for the purpose of servicing a household.
  • Household work that is performed by a person on an irregular basis and no more than 40 hours per month is not considered domestic work.
  • An employment contract is concluded with domestic workers, which is the main document certifying the emergence, change and termination of employment relations and defines the rights and obligations of the parties, as well as the basis for admission of a domestic worker to work after the employer notifies the Central Executive Authority implementing the state policy on the administration of a single contribution to mandatory state social insurance, about the employment of a domestic worker in accordance with the procedure established by the government.
  • The employment contract is concluded in writing in two copies that have the same legal force and are kept by each of the parties.
  • It is not allowed to hire persons under the age of 16 as domestic workers.

Parliament Adopts Amendments to the Labor Code Concerning Employee Agreements in the Event of a Business Transfer25.04.24, 12:39 • 19508 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyPolitics
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

