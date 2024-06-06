ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Zelensky said on the anniversary of the explosion of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station that this is one of the biggest crimes of this war

Zelensky said on the anniversary of the explosion of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station that this is one of the biggest crimes of this war

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21440 views

The destruction of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric dam by Russian invaders is one of the greatest crimes of this war, a deliberate terrorist attack on people and people's lives, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on the anniversary of the explosion.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky on the anniversary of the explosion of the Kakhovskaya dam by the Russian invaders called it "one of the greatest crimes of this war," reports UNN.

Details

The destruction of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station dam and structures by the Russian invaders is one of the greatest crimes of this war, a deliberate strike by terrorists on people and lives

President Of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky

The president is sure that"Russia should be responsible for this, as well as for all this aggression.

I am grateful to everyone in the world who helps us defend Ukraine and bring the restoration of full justice for our country and our people closer

President Of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky

Russian troops on the night of June 6, 2023 carried out a potential act of ecocide, destroying the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station dam. In the accident zone there were 16 thousand people and about 80 settlements, some of which were flooded as a result of the terrorist attack.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Contact us about advertising