Zelensky said on the anniversary of the explosion of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station that this is one of the biggest crimes of this war

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky on the anniversary of the explosion of the Kakhovskaya dam by the Russian invaders called it "one of the greatest crimes of this war," reports UNN.

The destruction of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station dam and structures by the Russian invaders is one of the greatest crimes of this war, a deliberate strike by terrorists on people and lives President Of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky

The president is sure that"Russia should be responsible for this, as well as for all this aggression.

I am grateful to everyone in the world who helps us defend Ukraine and bring the restoration of full justice for our country and our people closer President Of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky

Russian troops on the night of June 6, 2023 carried out a potential act of ecocide, destroying the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station dam. In the accident zone there were 16 thousand people and about 80 settlements, some of which were flooded as a result of the terrorist attack.

