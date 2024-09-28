Zelensky reports 8 victims of Russian strike on hospital in Sumy: “It is worth paying attention to where Russia strikes”

Eight people were killed in enemy air strikes on a hospital in Sumy, eleven people were wounded, 113 patients were evacuated from the hospital, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, UNN reports .

Sumy. Russia hits one of the city's hospitals with "shaheds". So far, 8 people have been killed. My condolences to the families and friends. Eleven people were wounded, 113 patients were evacuated from the hospital - Zelensky wrote on Telegram.

According to him, the rescue operation is currently underway.

"Everyone in the world who talks about this war should pay attention to where Russia is hitting. They are fighting hospitals, civilian objects, and people's lives. Only force can force Russia to peace. Peace through strength is the only right way. I thank everyone who helps us on this path," the President added.

