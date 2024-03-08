$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 27121 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 97869 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 64234 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 260676 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 224202 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 188258 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 228934 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 251099 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 157059 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372032 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Zelensky proposes to award Crimean Afanasyev, who died in the war, the title of Hero of Ukraine: petition gains 25 thousand votes

Kyiv • UNN

 • 23011 views

A petition to posthumously award the honorary title of Hero of Ukraine to Gennadiy Afanasiev, a former political prisoner and fighter for Ukrainian Crimea who volunteered to defend Ukraine from the Russian invasion and was killed in the Luhansk region, has received enough votes to be considered.

Zelensky proposes to award Crimean Afanasyev, who died in the war, the title of Hero of Ukraine: petition gains 25 thousand votes

A petition to award the honorary title of Hero of Ukraine (posthumously) to Gennadiy Afanasiev, a serviceman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, a former political prisoner, a fighter for Ukrainian Crimea, has received the necessary number of votes for consideration, UNN reports.

"We call on you to support the petition to award the honorary title of Hero of Ukraine (posthumously) to Gennadiy Afanasiev, a serviceman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, a former political prisoner, a fighter for Ukrainian Crimea," reads the text of the petition posted on the website of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The petition was published on January 11, 2024. Its author is Valeria Rezanova.

As of now, 2,569 people have supported the initiative to award the honorary title of Hero of Ukraine to Gennadiy Afanasiev.

Gennadiy Afanasyev was an activist of civil resistance to the Russian occupation of Crimea. In 2014, he became a political prisoner of the Kremlin, spending 767 days in jail. Despite the abuse, torture and psychological pressure, he survived.

After gaining his freedom as a result of the exchange in 2016, he became one of the leaders of the movement for the release of Ukrainian political prisoners: he participated in international meetings, initiated public events, exhibitions, charity evenings, and served as a pro bono special representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine on the release of prisoners. He described his experience in prisons in his book "Getting Up After Falling", which has been translated into many languages. Gennadiy independently launched and taught free IT courses for ATO veterans and their families to help them socialize after the war and get a high-paying profession.

On February 24, 2022, without waiting for a call-up, Hennadii volunteered from the first day of the full-scale invasion. He left his young wife and tiny daughter at home. He defended Ukraine from the Russian invasion in Kyiv, Kharkiv, and Luhansk regions as part of the 130th Battalion of the 241st Brigade. Among his comrades, Hennadii received the call sign "Thor" in honor of the Scandinavian god of thunder and lightning. On December 18, 2022, the 32-year-old Defender of Ukraine died in the Luhansk region near Bilohorivka. He was posthumously awarded the Order "For Courage" of the III degree.  

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyWar
