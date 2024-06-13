Zelensky on the security agreement between Ukraine and the United States: "It will help us save lives"

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the signing of a security agreement between Ukraine and the United States will help save the lives of Ukrainian people and show how the two countries will become stronger and how this will guarantee a stable peace. Zelensky said this during a joint press conference with US President Joe Biden, UNN reports .

Details

This is a truly historic day and we have signed this historic agreement between Ukraine and the United States. It will help us save lives and it will show how our countries will become stronger, how it will guarantee a stable peace and so it will benefit everyone. We know that Russia's war against Ukraine is a real threat to the whole world - Zelensky said.

To recap

The Presidents of Ukraine and the United States, Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Joe Biden, officially signed a security agreement on the sidelines of the G7 summit .