Ukraine's operation in the Kursk region continues to be the largest replenishment of the exchange fund. This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a video message, UNN reports.

"There was a report today from Chief Commander Syrysky. As every day, it was about each part of the frontline, specifically about Pokrovsk, Toretsk, Kurakhove direction. Separately, the operation in the Kursk region. It is very important that absolutely all the defined tasks of our Kursk operation are being implemented," Zelensky said.

He thanked every soldier, every sergeant, every officer involved.

"As of now, this operation of ours continues to be the largest replenishment of the exchange fund due to one direction," Zelensky said.

Addendum

Zelenskiy saidthat Kyiv plans to hold the seized Russian territories until Russian President Vladimir Putin agrees to negotiations.