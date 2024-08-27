Zelensky on the F-16 Volunteer Air Force: It's a great idea, but the decision on pilots is up to the US
President Zelenskyy called the idea of creating a volunteer F-16 air fleet a great one, but noted that the decision is up to the United States. He recalled the agreements with European countries to supply F-16s, but emphasized that the United States grants the permits.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called the proposal to create a volunteer air fleet of F-16 fighters a great idea, but noted that the decision on this should be made by the United States. He said this during the forum "Ukraine 2024. Independence" forum, UNN correspondent reports.
Regarding the F-16 volunteer air fleet. I think this is a great idea. Of course, we raised it with our partners, and here the congressmen are on the same side. Of course, this is a US decision. It's exclusively theirs. We will continue to work on it
The president also noted that other countries' decisions also depend on the United States. He reminded that Ukraine has agreed to supply F-16 fighter jets to Denmark, the Netherlands, Belgium, and Norway, and added that the US provides the permits.
The authorization is granted by the United States. It is the same with this issue
U.S. Republican Senator Lindsey Graham said that Ukraine could invite retired Western F-16 pilots who want to fight for freedom to fight on its side.
