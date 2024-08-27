ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Zelensky on the F-16 Volunteer Air Force: It's a great idea, but the decision on pilots is up to the US

Zelensky on the F-16 Volunteer Air Force: It's a great idea, but the decision on pilots is up to the US

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24962 views

President Zelenskyy called the idea of creating a volunteer F-16 air fleet a great one, but noted that the decision is up to the United States. He recalled the agreements with European countries to supply F-16s, but emphasized that the United States grants the permits.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called the proposal to create a volunteer air fleet of F-16 fighters a great idea, but noted that the decision on this should be made by the United States.  He said this during the forum "Ukraine 2024. Independence" forum, UNN correspondent reports.

Regarding the F-16 volunteer air fleet. I think this is a great idea. Of course, we raised it with our partners, and here the congressmen are on the same side. Of course,  this is a US decision. It's exclusively theirs.  We will continue to work on it

- Zelensky said.

The president also noted that other countries' decisions also depend on the United States. He reminded that Ukraine has agreed to supply F-16 fighter jets to Denmark, the Netherlands, Belgium, and Norway, and added that the US provides the permits.

The authorization is granted by the United States. It is the same with this issue

- Zelensky said.

Addendum

U.S. Republican Senator Lindsey Graham said that Ukraine could invite retired Western F-16 pilots who want to fight for freedom to fight on its side.

Ukraine used F-16s during Russia's latest massive attack - Zelensky27.08.24, 14:56 • 21420 views

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics

