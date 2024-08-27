Zelensky on the F-16 Volunteer Air Force: It's a great idea, but the decision on pilots is up to the US

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called the proposal to create a volunteer air fleet of F-16 fighters a great idea, but noted that the decision on this should be made by the United States. He said this during the forum "Ukraine 2024. Independence" forum, UNN correspondent reports.

Regarding the F-16 volunteer air fleet. I think this is a great idea. Of course, we raised it with our partners, and here the congressmen are on the same side. Of course, this is a US decision. It's exclusively theirs. We will continue to work on it - Zelensky said.

The president also noted that other countries' decisions also depend on the United States. He reminded that Ukraine has agreed to supply F-16 fighter jets to Denmark, the Netherlands, Belgium, and Norway, and added that the US provides the permits.

The authorization is granted by the United States. It is the same with this issue - Zelensky said.

Addendum

U.S. Republican Senator Lindsey Graham said that Ukraine could invite retired Western F-16 pilots who want to fight for freedom to fight on its side.

