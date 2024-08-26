ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Zelensky on his conversation with the Chief of Staff: Ukraine is preparing a response to Russia's attack

Zelensky on his conversation with the Chief of Staff: Ukraine is preparing a response to Russia's attack

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 47409 views

President Zelenskyy spoke with Chief of Staff Syrskyy about repelling a missile attack, the use of F-16s, and the operation in the Kursk region of Russia. The Chiefs of Staff discussed the situation at the front and decided to strengthen their positions.

Today, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke with Chief of Staff Alexander  Syrsky. They discussed the repulsion of the missile strike and the response to Russia that Ukraine is preparing. They also discussed the use of F-16 aircraft and the operation in the Kursk region of Russia, UNN reports.

Today, I started with a separate long conversation with Chief of Staff Syrsky: we discussed in detail the repulsion of this missile strike, our response to Russia, which we are preparing, the use of F-16s, and the operation in the Kursk region, where we continue our actions in the designated areas exactly as Ukraine needs. This day, we have more control, another replenishment of the exchange fund

 ,” Zelensky said.

According to him, the Chief of Staff also reported on the situation at the front in Donetsk region, both separately and at the Stavka: on the Pokrovske direction, which is the most difficult, with the most Russian assaults, as well as the Vremivske, Toretske and Kurakhove directions.

There are solutions to strengthen our positions. I thank every soldier, commander, and unit who are doing everything to destroy as much enemy force as possible

 ,” Zelensky said.

In addition, the President said that he had received all the necessary reports on the energy sector today - the state of the system today, the possibility of restoring it.

The work will continue around the clock. We also reviewed in detail the situation with protective structures at power facilities - there are several important decisions on this as well. I am grateful to all those who perform such tasks in a timely manner for the sake of our country and our people!

- Zelensky emphasized.

Zelenskyi on Stavka: We analyzed the effectiveness of air defense and decided to strengthen the Pokrovske direction26.08.24, 18:43 • 37779 views

AddendumAddendum

The Ukrainian Air Force reported that during the most massive air attack, 201 air targets were shot down - 102 missiles and 99 attack UAVs. In total, Russia launched 127 missiles and 109 UAVs.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics

