Zelensky on his conversation with the Chief of Staff: Ukraine is preparing a response to Russia's attack

Today, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke with Chief of Staff Alexander Syrsky. They discussed the repulsion of the missile strike and the response to Russia that Ukraine is preparing. They also discussed the use of F-16 aircraft and the operation in the Kursk region of Russia, UNN reports.

Today, I started with a separate long conversation with Chief of Staff Syrsky: we discussed in detail the repulsion of this missile strike, our response to Russia, which we are preparing, the use of F-16s, and the operation in the Kursk region, where we continue our actions in the designated areas exactly as Ukraine needs. This day, we have more control, another replenishment of the exchange fund ,” Zelensky said.

According to him, the Chief of Staff also reported on the situation at the front in Donetsk region, both separately and at the Stavka: on the Pokrovske direction, which is the most difficult, with the most Russian assaults, as well as the Vremivske, Toretske and Kurakhove directions.

There are solutions to strengthen our positions. I thank every soldier, commander, and unit who are doing everything to destroy as much enemy force as possible ,” Zelensky said.

In addition, the President said that he had received all the necessary reports on the energy sector today - the state of the system today, the possibility of restoring it.

The work will continue around the clock. We also reviewed in detail the situation with protective structures at power facilities - there are several important decisions on this as well. I am grateful to all those who perform such tasks in a timely manner for the sake of our country and our people! - Zelensky emphasized.

Zelenskyi on Stavka: We analyzed the effectiveness of air defense and decided to strengthen the Pokrovske direction

AddendumAddendum

The Ukrainian Air Force reported that during the most massive air attack, 201 air targets were shot down - 102 missiles and 99 attack UAVs. In total, Russia launched 127 missiles and 109 UAVs.