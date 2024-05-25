Zelensky noted the work of the State Special Communications Service to protect against cyberattacks and ensure reliability of communication during the war

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 57931 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 102870 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 145999 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 150412 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 246624 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173300 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164705 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148219 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 223777 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113022 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 60741 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 100098 views
The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

March 1, 01:18 PM • 30262 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 40720 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 33673 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 246617 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 223773 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 210091 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 235951 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 222879 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 57866 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 33673 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 40720 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112142 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113092 views
Actual
Zelensky noted the work of the State Special Communications Service to protect against cyberattacks and ensure reliability of communication during the war

Zelensky noted the work of the State Special Communications Service to protect against cyberattacks and ensure reliability of communication during the war

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 19259 views

President Zelenskyy thanked the employees of the State Service for Special Communications and Information Protection of Ukraine for their professionalism and dedication to ensuring reliable communications and cybersecurity in the context of the ongoing war.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has congratulated employees of the State Service for Special Communications and Information Protection on their professional holiday, which is celebrated today, May 25. Zelensky wrote about this on his Telegram channel, UNN reports.

Details

"I thank all our employees of the State Special Communications Service of Ukraine for their professionalism. Thank you for your dedication to Ukraine and readiness to be on duty 24/7, to be attentive and effective in the performance of official and military tasks. I congratulate you on your professional day," Zelensky wrote.

Zelenskyy noted that "it is thanks to such specialists that for more than two years of full-scale war, Ukrainians have been enjoying reliable communication and step by step increasing the protection of the state and its special structures from enemy cyberattacks.

"We have to remember and help the families and friends of our people who, working for our country, defending Ukraine, gave their lives," the President emphasized.

The Head of State awarded the employees of the SSSCIP with the Orders of Bohdan Khmelnytsky of the III degree, Princess Olha of the III degree, medals "For Military Service to Ukraine", "To the Defender of the Fatherland" and "For Irreproachable Service" of the III degree.

For reference

On May 25, 2006, a resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers, headed by Yuriy Yekhanurov at the time, established the State Special Communications Administration on the basis of the Department of Special Telecommunication Systems and Information Protection of the Security Service of Ukraine, which was liquidated.

Recall

Today, on May 25, in addition to the Day of the State Service for Special Communications and Information Protection, we also celebrate World Surgery Day and the Day of Publishers, Printing and Book Distribution in Ukraine

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Politics
sluzhba-bezpeky-ukrainySecurity Service of Ukraine
telegramTelegram
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising