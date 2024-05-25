Zelensky noted the work of the State Special Communications Service to protect against cyberattacks and ensure reliability of communication during the war

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has congratulated employees of the State Service for Special Communications and Information Protection on their professional holiday, which is celebrated today, May 25. Zelensky wrote about this on his Telegram channel, UNN reports.

"I thank all our employees of the State Special Communications Service of Ukraine for their professionalism. Thank you for your dedication to Ukraine and readiness to be on duty 24/7, to be attentive and effective in the performance of official and military tasks. I congratulate you on your professional day," Zelensky wrote.

Zelenskyy noted that "it is thanks to such specialists that for more than two years of full-scale war, Ukrainians have been enjoying reliable communication and step by step increasing the protection of the state and its special structures from enemy cyberattacks.

"We have to remember and help the families and friends of our people who, working for our country, defending Ukraine, gave their lives," the President emphasized.

The Head of State awarded the employees of the SSSCIP with the Orders of Bohdan Khmelnytsky of the III degree, Princess Olha of the III degree, medals "For Military Service to Ukraine", "To the Defender of the Fatherland" and "For Irreproachable Service" of the III degree.

On May 25, 2006, a resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers, headed by Yuriy Yekhanurov at the time, established the State Special Communications Administration on the basis of the Department of Special Telecommunication Systems and Information Protection of the Security Service of Ukraine, which was liquidated.

Today, on May 25, in addition to the Day of the State Service for Special Communications and Information Protection, we also celebrate World Surgery Day and the Day of Publishers, Printing and Book Distribution in Ukraine