Zelensky named two areas where the Russian army should lose as much combat capability as possible

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi heard the report of Chief of Staff Alexander Syrsky and named two areas where the Russian army should lose as much combat capability as possible, UNN reports.

"There was also a detailed purely military report by Chief Commander Syrsky today. First of all, it was about the Donetsk sector. I thank all our units on the frontline who ensure full fulfillment of their tasks and are really resilient in repelling Russian assaults and restoring our positions. This is important. It is equally important to destroy as many of the occupier's forces as possible. Pokrovske direction, Kurakhivske direction - this is where the Russian army should lose as much combat capability as possible," Zelensky said.

According to him, the Chief of Staff reported separately on defense in the Kharkiv region. And on our active actions in Russia - in the Kursk region.

"I am proud of all our soldiers who, through their actions, are teaching Russia to clearly know where its land is and where its neighbors' land is," the President summarized.

