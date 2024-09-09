Zelensky named two areas where the Russian army should lose as much combat capability as possible

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 120314 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 123266 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 201235 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 155093 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 153641 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 143274 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 199750 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112454 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 188325 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105112 views

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 78581 views
“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

March 1, 01:45 AM • 50301 views
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 60478 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 89592 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 68003 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 201235 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 199750 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 188325 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 215034 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 203063 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 21159 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 150569 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 149776 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 153816 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 144722 views
Zelensky named two areas where the Russian army should lose as much combat capability as possible

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 71715 views

President Zelenskyy listened to a report by Chief Commander Syrskyi on the situation at the front. He emphasized the importance of destroying the occupier's forces in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove directions and noted the actions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Russia.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi heard the report of Chief of Staff Alexander Syrsky and named two areas where the Russian army should lose as much combat capability as possible, UNN reports.

"There was also a detailed purely military report by Chief Commander Syrsky today. First of all, it was about the Donetsk sector. I thank all our units on the frontline who ensure full fulfillment of their tasks and are really resilient in repelling Russian assaults and restoring our positions. This is important. It is equally important to destroy as many of the occupier's forces as possible. Pokrovske direction, Kurakhivske direction - this is where the Russian army should lose as much combat capability as possible," Zelensky said.

According to him, the Chief of Staff reported separately on defense in the Kharkiv region. And on our active actions in Russia - in the Kursk region.

"I am proud of all our soldiers who, through their actions, are teaching Russia to clearly know where its land is and where its neighbors' land is," the President summarized.

Zelensky on the Pokrovske direction: we are adding our forces, and the key task is to knock out as many occupier forces as possible

Antonina Tumanova

WarPolitics

