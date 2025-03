President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with his Estonian counterpart Alar Karis in Tallinn, the Estonian president himself said on Thursday, UNN reports.

Today is a very special day, as we greet Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Estonia. Our strong friendship is based on shared values, ideals we drive for are always democracy and freedom - Karis wrote in X.

Zelensky arrived in Estonia