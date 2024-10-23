Zelensky is developing a new domestic action plan for the time of war: what it envisages
Kyiv • UNN
The President of Ukraine is preparing an internal action plan for the country in times of war. The document will cover the military-industrial complex, defense, economy, and social policy, and is to be presented by the end of the year.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy is preparing another plan - the so-called internal action plan - to help the country withstand the war. This is reported by BBC Ukraine with reference to several sources in the government, UNN reports.
Details
According to the BBC Ukraine, this is a document that will concern internal decisions in many areas - the military-industrial complex, defense, economy, social policy, and others.
Zelenskyy instructed the authorities to develop proposals for the so-called action plan. It is noted that this initiative is not an alternative to the Ukrainian president's victory plan.
Unlike the Victory Plan for Western partners, the President's plan will include steps that Ukraine itself must take.
"The president has already given instructions to develop this plan," a source in Zelenskyy's team said. It is noted that it should be prepared and presented to Ukrainians by the end of the year.
"The goal is to do everything possible to maintain unity and achieve results in various areas of the country's development," the source said.
Addendum
The President of Ukraine said that the Victory Plan is aimed at strengthening the country, regardless of Russia's actions. Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of international partners' support for the implementation of this plan.
According to him, the White House team is now expected to arrive in Ukraine to provide further answers to the Victory Plan.