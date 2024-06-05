Zelensky in France will sign two agreements for 650 million euros to restore Ukraine's energy infrastructure

During President Volodymyr Zelensky's visit to France, he will sign two agreements with French leader Emmanuel Macron on loans and grants worth 650 million euros. This is reported by Le Monde, reports UNN.

The agreements signed by Zelensky and Macron will be aimed at supporting local authorities and critical infrastructure, in particular energy, in Ukraine.

The first agreement will provide the French Development Agency with 400 million euros in loans and 50 million in grants until 2027 to expand its activities in Ukraine, in particular support in the energy and transport sectors, as well as develop the potential of local authorities.

The second agreement concerns the creation of a critical infrastructure support fund with a budget of 200 million euros. It will focus on supporting French companies in future tenders "in the fields of energy, transport, water supply and sanitation, health and agriculture".

The Elysee Palace notes that these funds will be used to finance major projects to strengthen or replace Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

On the eve of the Peace Summit, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky will pay a working visit to France, where he will meet with the country's leader Emmanuel Macron. The visit is scheduled for June 6.