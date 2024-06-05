ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Zelensky in France will sign two agreements for 650 million euros to restore Ukraine's energy infrastructure

Zelensky in France will sign two agreements for 650 million euros to restore Ukraine's energy infrastructure

During Zelensky's visit to France, he will sign agreements with Macron on loans and grants worth 650 million euros to support local authorities in Ukraine and critical infrastructure, including energy.

During President Volodymyr Zelensky's visit to France, he will sign two agreements with French leader Emmanuel Macron on loans and grants worth 650 million euros. This is reported by Le Monde, reports UNN.   

Details 

The agreements signed by Zelensky and Macron will be aimed at supporting local authorities and critical infrastructure, in particular energy, in Ukraine.

The first agreement will provide the French Development Agency with 400 million euros in loans and 50 million in grants until 2027 to expand its activities in Ukraine, in particular support in the energy and transport sectors, as well as develop the potential of local authorities.

The second agreement concerns the creation of a critical infrastructure support fund with a budget of 200 million euros. It will focus on supporting French companies in future tenders "in the fields of energy, transport, water supply and sanitation, health and agriculture".

The Elysee Palace notes that these funds will be used to finance major projects to strengthen or replace Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

Recall

On the eve of the Peace Summit, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky will pay a working visit to France, where he will meet with the country's leader Emmanuel Macron. The visit is scheduled for June 6. 

