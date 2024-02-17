Zelensky: I cannot name our losses, but in Avdiivka it was one to seven
Kyiv • UNN
President Zelenskyy said at a security conference that Ukrainian losses in Avdiivka are one to seven compared to Russian losses, meaning that one Ukrainian death equals seven Russian deaths.
Speaking about the losses of the Ukrainian military and the Russian occupiers in Avdiivka, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted that they amounted to one to seven - the death of one Ukrainian was equal to the death of seven Russians. The President said this during a speech at the Munich Security Conference, UNN reports.
I cannot tell you the number of casualties and victims, but, for example, when we talk about their losses being too high, you should know that in Avdiivka, I can tell you that it was one to seven. The death of one Ukrainian was equal to the death of seven Russians
