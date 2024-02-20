Zelensky honors the memory of the Heavenly Hundred Heroes

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy honored the memory of the Heavenly Hundred Heroes and emphasized that there were bullets against the unarmed Heavenly Hundred. Now it is missiles, drones and armies. But ten years ago, Ukrainians stood up and we are still standing, reports UNN.

Ten years of the Heavenly Hundred. Ten years ago... Ten years ago, Ukrainians were attempted to be killed in their own country, in their own capital, just for making a peaceful choice to be themselves and be free - Zelensky wrote.

He emphasized that for ten years, attempts to destroy Ukrainians and our independence have been ongoing.

"There were bullets against the unarmed Heavenly Hundred. Now it is missiles, drones and armies. But ten years ago, we stood up and we are still standing. Hundreds and hundreds are heavenly and living defenders of our right to be! Thank you for everything! And we will stand together," Zelensky said.

Addendum

Today, Ukraine honors the memory of heroes who died during the Revolution of Dignity on the Maidan in 2014.

During the four years of investigation of the "Maidan cases", 239 suspicions were served, and 117 indictments against 211 people were sent to court.