Zelensky: Heavenly Hundred chose freedom, we must choose unity

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed Ukrainians on February 20, the day of remembrance of the Heavenly Hundred Heroes. He wrote about this in Telegram, UNN reports.

In his post , the President noted that this day is important to honor those who chose the path of freedom and fight for a strong, European Ukraine, refusing to accept subjugation.

They gave their lives for our opportunity to live in a free country.

It was on these days in 2014 that Russia chose war - it took the first steps towards occupying Crimea. While people were being killed in Kyiv and people were defending their freedom, Putin decided to strike again - a very mean one. Since then, the world has been living in a new reality where Russia is trying to deceive everyone. And it is very important not to give in, to stand together. It is very important to support those who defend freedom, - Zelensky said.

The President also expressed eternal respect for the Heroes of the Heavenly Hundred and eternal gratitude to all Ukrainians who are fighting for Ukraine's independence.

Recall

Today, February 20 marks the Day of the Heavenly Hundred Heroes. On this day, the largest number of people died during the protests in Kyiv - 48. https://unn.ua/amp/sohodni-v-ukraini-vidznachaiut-den-heroiv-nebesnoi-sotni