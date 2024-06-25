$41.340.03
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 8540 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Zelensky discussed Ukraine's priority needs with the head of the German Bundesrat

Kyiv • UNN

 • 16053 views

President Volodymyr Zelensky met with German Bundesrat President Manuela Schwezig during her first visit to Ukraine, discussing Ukraine's accession to the EU, the situation on the battlefield, the need for air defense systems, and efforts to restore and strengthen cooperation between the Ukrainian and German regions.

Zelensky discussed Ukraine's priority needs with the head of the German Bundesrat

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky met with  chairman of the Bundesrat of the Federal Republic of Germany Manuela Schwezig, who is on a visit to Ukraine for the first time. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the president.

Details 

The head of state thanked Germany for Ukraine's support, aid packages and shelter for our people. Volodymyr Zelensky also noted the approval by the EU member states of the negotiation framework for Ukraine to join the EU.

The president spoke about the situation on the battlefield and the priority needs of Ukrainians against the background of increased Russian air attacks.

Volodymyr Zelensky noted the German initiative to provide Ukraine with air defense equipment and noted that our country needs the supply of additional air defense systems as soon as possible.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the concrete results of the conference on the reconstruction of Ukraine (URC 2024) in Berlin, where they established a number of international alliances that will contribute to the reconstruction of our country.

Many documents and agreements have been concluded both at the state level and at the community level of Ukraine and Germany. An important dialogue between business representatives was also held

- the president noted.

Volodymyr Zelensky and Manuela Schwezig also discussed the results of the joint patronage of the president of Ukraine and the Federal President of Germany over Ukrainian and German cities and communities.

In particular, they noted the strengthening of cooperation between the state of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern and Chernihiv region.

Recall

On Monday, June 24, German Bundesrat President Manuela Schwezig met with Ukrainian prime minister Denys Shmyhal in Kiev. The parties discussed the protection of people and infrastructure, assistance in the energy sector, partnership at the community and regional levels

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Politics
