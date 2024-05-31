Zelensky confirmed the exchange of prisoners with the Russian Federation: 75 Ukrainians returned home

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 57327 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 102771 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 145907 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 150326 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 246512 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173277 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164686 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148218 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 223713 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113022 views

33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN

March 1, 11:22 AM • 48360 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 60290 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 99951 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 40058 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 33034 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 246512 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 223713 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 210041 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 235909 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 222841 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 57327 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 33034 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 40058 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112118 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113071 views
Zelensky confirmed the exchange of prisoners with the Russian Federation: 75 Ukrainians returned home

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 19218 views

Ukraine exchanged Russian prisoners, and 75 Ukrainian defenders returned home, President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed that Ukraine has exchanged Russian prisoners. 75 defenders of Ukraine returned home. This is reported by UNN with reference to the statement of the head of state. 

Details

  And today we have an important result: another 75 of our people have returned to Ukraine. Soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the National Guard, border guards, four civilians - all of them are already in their native land

- said Volodymyr Zelenskyi. 

He also released a photo of the prisoner exchange and once again thanked the team working on the exchanges. 

Addition

A little earlier, UNN reported that Russia announced another exchange of prisoners. As stated in Moscow, the United Arab Emirates provided intermediary participation of a humanitarian nature in the exchange.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarPolitics
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising