Zelensky confirmed the exchange of prisoners with the Russian Federation: 75 Ukrainians returned home

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed that Ukraine has exchanged Russian prisoners. 75 defenders of Ukraine returned home. This is reported by UNN with reference to the statement of the head of state.

Details

And today we have an important result: another 75 of our people have returned to Ukraine. Soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the National Guard, border guards, four civilians - all of them are already in their native land - said Volodymyr Zelenskyi.

He also released a photo of the prisoner exchange and once again thanked the team working on the exchanges.

Addition

A little earlier, UNN reported that Russia announced another exchange of prisoners. As stated in Moscow, the United Arab Emirates provided intermediary participation of a humanitarian nature in the exchange.