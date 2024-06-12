Zelensky arrived in Saudi Arabia: what is known

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited Saudi Arabia on Wednesday. This was reported by Saudi state media, as well as AFP, UNN reports.

Zelenskiy landed in the coastal city of Jeddah on the Red Sea for an unannounced trip and was met by Saudi officials.

No details about his route have been released yet.

According to AFP, Saudi Arabia, the world's largest crude oil exporter, has been working closely with Moscow on oil policy and has been touting its ties to both Moscow and Kyiv since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, positioning itself as a possible mediator in the war.

In recent weeks, Zelenskyy has been traveling the world to rally support and attend a peace summit to be held in Switzerland this weekend.

He visited not only traditional allies in the European Union, but also countries in the Middle East and Asia that have closer relations with Russia.

Earlier this month, the Ukrainian leader visited Singapore, the Philippines, and Qatar.