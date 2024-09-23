ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 112632 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 115656 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 188050 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 148194 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 149665 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 141509 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 192937 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112294 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 182369 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104940 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Zaporizhzhya: number of victims of Russian air strikes increased to 9, including one child

Zaporizhzhya: number of victims of Russian air strikes increased to 9, including one child

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 59471 views

A Russian strike in Zaporizhzhia injured 9 people, including one child. Rescuers evacuated residents, extinguished the fire and carried out emergency work.

In Zaporizhzhia, 9 people have been reported wounded in a Russian strike involving preliminary guided bombs late on Sunday evening, September 22. There is a child among the victims. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that the attack preliminarily injured 9 people, including one child. The number of victims is being investigated.

Rescuers evacuated residents of the damaged apartment buildings. One woman was unblocked from her own apartment. Firefighters extinguished a fire in a car and the balcony of one of the apartments on a total area of 10 square meters. Emergency work was carried out to dismantle the destroyed structures of the entrance to the apartments,

- the statement said.

In total, 47 rescuers and 10 units of equipment were involved in the liquidation from the State Emergency Service.

Police, explosives experts, volunteers of the Rapid Response Unit of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society and other specialized services of the city were working on the spot.

Recall

On the evening of September 22, Russians struck 6 times in Zaporizhzhia. Buildings were partially destroyed, surrounding houses were damaged, and a fire broke out.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

SocietyWar
state-emergency-service-of-ukraineState Emergency Service of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
zaporizhzhiaZaporizhzhia

