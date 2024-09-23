Zaporizhzhya: number of victims of Russian air strikes increased to 9, including one child

In Zaporizhzhia, 9 people have been reported wounded in a Russian strike involving preliminary guided bombs late on Sunday evening, September 22. There is a child among the victims. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that the attack preliminarily injured 9 people, including one child. The number of victims is being investigated.

Rescuers evacuated residents of the damaged apartment buildings. One woman was unblocked from her own apartment. Firefighters extinguished a fire in a car and the balcony of one of the apartments on a total area of 10 square meters. Emergency work was carried out to dismantle the destroyed structures of the entrance to the apartments, - the statement said.

In total, 47 rescuers and 10 units of equipment were involved in the liquidation from the State Emergency Service.

Police, explosives experts, volunteers of the Rapid Response Unit of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society and other specialized services of the city were working on the spot.

Recall

On the evening of September 22, Russians struck 6 times in Zaporizhzhia. Buildings were partially destroyed, surrounding houses were damaged, and a fire broke out.