Zaluzhnyi about Monastyrskyi and Yenin, who died in a plane crash in Brovary: "Largely thanks to them, the enemy failed to realize its plans"

On the anniversary of the plane crash in Brovary, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Valeriy Zaluzhnyi emphasized that Ukraine lost dedicated professional people that day. And it was largely thanks to them that Russia failed to realize its plans, UNN reports, citing Zaluzhny's Telegram channel.

Details

Zaluzhnyi emphasized that a year has passed since the tragic death of former Interior Minister Denys Monastyrskyi, his first deputy Yevhen Yenin, employees of the Ministry, the crew and civilians at the crash site.

We have lost professional people dedicated to Ukraine. From the first days of the Russian full-scale invasion, Denys and Yevhen demonstrated courage, quick response and a full understanding of the situation. In many ways, it was thanks to them that the enemy failed to realize its plans. Eternal memory to those killed in the plane crash on January 18, 2023 - Zaluzhny wrote.

Recall

Today, Ukraine's Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko honored the memory of the victims of the plane crash in Brovary that took place a year ago and claimed the lives of Interior Ministry employees and civilians.