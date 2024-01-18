Zaluzhnyi about Monastyrskyi and Yenin, who died in a plane crash in Brovary: "Largely thanks to them, the enemy failed to realize its plans"

ukenru
5 new TV series in March: from superheroes to mysterious family dramas
Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to
Von der Leyen announces “comprehensive plan” to strengthen EU security - summary of the summit in London
Britain to allocate 1.6 billion pounds to Ukraine for production of missiles for air defense
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
On the anniversary of the plane crash in Brovary, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhnyi honored the memory of former Interior Ministers Denys Monastyrskyi and Yevhen Yenin. Zaluzhnyi noted their efforts, which helped thwart Russia's plans.

On the anniversary of the plane crash in Brovary, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Valeriy Zaluzhnyi emphasized that Ukraine lost dedicated professional people that day. And it was largely thanks to them that Russia failed to realize its plans, UNN reports, citing Zaluzhny's Telegram channel.

Details 

Zaluzhnyi emphasized that a year has passed since the tragic death of former Interior Minister Denys Monastyrskyi, his first deputy Yevhen Yenin, employees of the Ministry, the crew and civilians at the crash site. 

We have lost professional people dedicated to Ukraine. From the first days of the Russian full-scale invasion, Denys and Yevhen demonstrated courage, quick response and a full understanding of the situation. In many ways, it was thanks to them that the enemy failed to realize its plans. Eternal memory to those killed in the plane crash on January 18, 2023

- Zaluzhny wrote.

Recall 

Today, Ukraine's Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko honored the memory of the victims of the plane crash in Brovary that took place a year ago and claimed the lives of Interior Ministry employees and civilians. 

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Crimes and emergencies

