You can now fix errors in the Register about your registered place of residence online: a new service is now available in action

Kyiv • UNN

 • 14052 views

A new service is being launched on the Diya portal — you can update data about your registered place of residence online in a few clicks.

You can now fix errors in the Register about your registered place of residence online: a new service is now available in action

A new service is being launched on the Diya portal - you will be able to update your registered place of residence online in a few clicks.   this was stated by the minister of digital transformation Mikhail Fedorov, reports UNN.

"We are launching a new service on the Diya portal — you can update data about your registered place of residence online in a few clicks," Fedorov said.

How to understand that you need to update your registration data:

* error when ordering a residence statement in action

* irrelevant data in your or your child's statement

• there is no place of residence in the passport in action, even though you are registered

* incorrect registration date in the digital passport

Marriage and child birth certificates: Fedorov announced new features in"DII"24.06.24, 21:05 • 21074 views

According to Fedorov, it will also be possible to update the relevant data about the child. She needs an extract about registration when she goes to kindergarten or school.

"Which is important. This is not a change of registered place of residence, it is an update of data about it. At this stage, the service is available throughout the country, except for some communities from the temporarily occupied territories and the war zone, Odessa and Nikolaev — the full list," Fedorov summed up.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyTechnologies
