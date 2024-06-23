Yesterday, the russians killed two civilians in the Donetsk region

Yesterday, June 22, in Toretsk, Donetsk Region two people died, A4 were injured. This is reported by the head of the Donetsk RMA Vadim Filashkin, writes UNN.

Details

On June 22, russians killed two residents of the Donetsk region in the city of Toretsk, and four more people in the region were injured.

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion in the Donetsk region, 2015 civilians have been killed.

The total number of victims of Russian aggression in the Donetsk region is shown without taking into account Mariupol and Volnovakha.

Recall

The Defense Forces restrain the enemy in the direction of Gorlovka-Toretsk, the enemy shows moderate activity in the Seversky direction, most of the fighting since the beginning of the day - in the Pokrovsky direction.

During the day, the terrorist country lost 1,270 servicemen