Yesterday, the russians killed two civilians in the Donetsk region

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 8246 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
06:27 AM • 107436 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 115775 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 130980 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 195422 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 237203 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 145969 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 369777 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 182215 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149731 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.3m/s
34%
Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 71280 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 78609 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 108777 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 95144 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 36296 views
Yesterday, the russians killed two civilians in the Donetsk region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 35165 views

Yesterday, as a result of russian shelling of Toretsk, Donetsk region, two civilians were killed and four were injured.

Yesterday, the russians killed two civilians in the Donetsk region

Yesterday, June 22, in Toretsk, Donetsk Region two people died, A4 were injured. This is reported by the head of the Donetsk RMA Vadim Filashkin, writes UNN.

Details

On June 22, russians killed two residents of the Donetsk region in the city of Toretsk, and four more people in the region were injured.

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion in the Donetsk region, 2015 civilians have been killed.

The total number of victims of Russian aggression in the Donetsk region is shown without taking into account Mariupol and Volnovakha.

Recall

The Defense Forces restrain the enemy in the direction of Gorlovka-Toretsk, the enemy shows moderate activity in the Seversky direction, most of the fighting since the beginning of the day - in the Pokrovsky direction.

During the day, the terrorist country lost 1,270 servicemen23.06.24, 07:11 • 36267 views

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

War
